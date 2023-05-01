Fleur-de-Links, May 1: Saints make big moves and trades in 2023 NFL draft

The Saints used their second round draft pick to draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

The Saints used the 71st draft pick on Texas Christian University running back Kendre Miller.

The Saints traded up to draft Old Dominion University offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

The Saints traded up to draft Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

The Saints traded up to pick #195 to draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry.

Dennis Allen says that the Saints tried to trade up in the draft on Saturday.

A running tracker of the Saints undrafted free agents.