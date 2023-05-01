Fleur-de-Links, May 1: Saints make big moves and trades in 2023 NFL draft

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING NEWS: The New Orleans Saints select Isaiah Foskey DE with the 40th overall pick - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used their second round draft pick to draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
BREAKING NEWS: Saints select RB Kendre Miller with the 71st overall selection - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used the 71st draft pick on Texas Christian University running back Kendre Miller.
BREAKING NEWS: Saints select ODU OL Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd overall pick - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints traded up to draft Old Dominion University offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.
BREAKING NEWS: Saints trade up to No. 127 to select QB Jake Haener - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints traded up to draft Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.
BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans Saints trade up to select Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints traded up to pick #195 to draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry.
Dennis Allen says the Saints tried to trade up yesterday - Canal Street Chronicles
Dennis Allen says that the Saints tried to trade up in the draft on Saturday.
2023 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of the Saints undrafted free agents.
The 2023 #SaintsDraft Class! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wOC9pgKbYG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023
The #Saints are another team who only took high #RAS players. Four of their five picks who qualified were above 9.40! pic.twitter.com/H4M4wrLNwf— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Thanks to everybody who attended the Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2023
Photos: https://t.co/1TumZFr1Px#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/wgmClbrcvw
