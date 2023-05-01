 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 1: Saints make big moves and trades in 2023 NFL draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: APR 28 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING NEWS: The New Orleans Saints select Isaiah Foskey DE with the 40th overall pick - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints used their second round draft pick to draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

BREAKING NEWS: Saints select RB Kendre Miller with the 71st overall selection - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints used the 71st draft pick on Texas Christian University running back Kendre Miller.

BREAKING NEWS: Saints select ODU OL Nick Saldiveri with the 103rd overall pick - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints traded up to draft Old Dominion University offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

BREAKING NEWS: Saints trade up to No. 127 to select QB Jake Haener - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints traded up to draft Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans Saints trade up to select Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints traded up to pick #195 to draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry.

Dennis Allen says the Saints tried to trade up yesterday - Canal Street Chronicles

Dennis Allen says that the Saints tried to trade up in the draft on Saturday.

2023 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

A running tracker of the Saints undrafted free agents.

