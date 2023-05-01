Saints decide not to pick up 5th year option for OL Cesar Ruiz

The New Orleans Saints have decided not to pick up the 5th year option on the contract of Cesar Ruiz, per Ian Rapoport.

The #Saints are not picking up the fifth-year option for OL Cesar Ruiz, source said. He now heads into a contract year for New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

The Saints drafted Ruiz in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has mostly played at right guard, starting in 40 of 46 games since joining the Saints. Ruiz was placed on injured reserve last December due to a Lisfranc injury that he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Had the Saints picked up his 5th year option, Ruiz would have cost the team over $14.1 million against the 2024 salary cap. Instead, he enters this season on the final year of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2024 season,

