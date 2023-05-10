Why the Saints drafted RB Kendre Miller

The New Orleans Saints have now filled their 3 biggest needs in the first 3 rounds of the NFL draft after selecting RB Kendre Miller in the 3rd.

Once again, they chose to stay put and not trade up and still got a very good running back. Kendre ran for almost 1800 yards and 17 TDs this past season at TCU and with a likely AK suspension looming, once again the Saints hit a massive portion of need. This also allows when AK returns, for the Saints to confidently go back to a 2-back system when they were at their best, allowing AK and Miller to both save tread on their tires. Overall, to fill your 3 biggest needs so quickly is absolutely fantastic drafting by Mickey Loomis and company.

