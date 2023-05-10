How does DE Isaiah Foskey impact the Saints roster?

The New Orleans Saints have shown their commitment to bulking up their defensive line by drafting both DT Bryan Bresee and DE Isaiah Foskey in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 40th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select DE Isaiah Foskey!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/RoG3E71nLe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

Foskey will be joining the Saints after an incredible career with the Fighting Irish. Over four seasons, Foskey recorded 121 total tackles, 25 sacks, and 28 tackles for loss. He owns the record for most sacks in the history of Notre Dame football.

Foskey adds an element of a much-needed pass rush to the Saints’ defense. Standing at a lengthy 6 ‘5, 260 pounds, Foskey moves with incredible speed for a lineman.

So, with the addition of Foskey to the line, how will the Saints’ defensive roster look in 2023?

Currently, there are six defensive ends on the Saints’ roster: Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Cameron Jordan, Payton Turner, and Jabari Zuniga.

Aside from Cameron Jordan, there do not appear to be any true “guaranteed starters” in this DE group. In other words, a starting role for Foskey is his for the taking.

New Orleans selects Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey 40th overall



⚜️ 23 sacks since 2021 (only Will Anderson Jr has more) pic.twitter.com/3OcuTFw8Bk — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023

Although edge rushers often transition from left DE to right DE, Foskey was typically positioned on the right side (RDE). Currently, the starting RDE is Carl Granderson. If the RDE and LDE designations hold throughout the offseason, Foskey has the potential to start early on.

This was a pick that was both a long-term investment and an immediate impact pick.

Foskey has the ability to make an immediate impact through certain defensive rotations and potentially as a starter in his first season. However, this is also a great pick to find a long-term replacement for the legendary Cam Jordan, who will turn 34 in July.

Saints defensive line turnover…



Marcus Davenport ➡️ Isaiah Foskey

David Onyemata ➡️ Bryan Bresee

Shy Tuttle ➡️ Khalen Saunders

Kentavius Street ➡️ Nathan Shepherd — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 29, 2023

In summary, Foskey might not be a week one starter for the Black and Gold, but he will certainly be heavily involved in Dennis Allen’s defense. However, do not be surprised if Foskey makes an immediate impact and progresses into a key starter for New Orleans as a rookie.

