Fleur-de-Links, May 10: Saints have second easiest schedule

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host their annual “Rookie Super Boil” - Canal Street Chronicles

On May 24th, the Touchdown Club of New Orleans will host their annual “Rookie Super Boil,” which will feature the 2023 Saints rookies.

Saints’ Strength of Schedule Ranks Second Easiest - Saints News Network

The Saints have the second easiest schedule in terms of stregnth of schedule, with only the Atlanta Falcons having an easier schedule.

New Orleans Saints rookie goes from homeless to top-paid UDFA - HBCU Gameday

Offensive lineman Mark Evans II has become the top paid UDFA on the Saints roster.

Colby Reeder earns Rookie Camp invite from New Orleans Saints - Cyclone Fanatic

Former Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder has received an invite to the Saints rookie minicamp.

Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu Will Be Guests for Players Only Schedule Release - Saints News Network

Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu will appear on Players Only Schedule Release to celebrate the release of the 2023 schedule.

WGNO/WNOL Saints Hall of Fame Open House set for Sunday evening - Crescent City Sports

The WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Open House event is set for Sunday, May 14.

Saints’ NFL Draft QB gets Bryce Young comparison amid Drew Brees hype - Clutch Points

In addition to comparing him to Drew Brees, Jeff Ireland has compared Saints draftee Jake Haener to Bryce Young.

