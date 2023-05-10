Fleur-de-Links, May 10: Saints have second easiest schedule

On May 24th, the Touchdown Club of New Orleans will host their annual “Rookie Super Boil,” which will feature the 2023 Saints rookies.

The Saints have the second easiest schedule in terms of stregnth of schedule, with only the Atlanta Falcons having an easier schedule.

Offensive lineman Mark Evans II has become the top paid UDFA on the Saints roster.

Former Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder has received an invite to the Saints rookie minicamp.

Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu will appear on Players Only Schedule Release to celebrate the release of the 2023 schedule.

The WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Open House event is set for Sunday, May 14.

In addition to comparing him to Drew Brees, Jeff Ireland has compared Saints draftee Jake Haener to Bryce Young.

Join me all season long for a weekly conversation with The Times-Picayune and @nolanews. I am looking forward to interacting with Saints fans throughout the season. @oofos pic.twitter.com/GDCGdU1dUr — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 9, 2023