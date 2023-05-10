 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints will not be playing in Germany after all

No international games for New Orleans this year.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Despite the earlier reports from the German publication Bild that the New Orleans Saints would be playing the New England Patriots in Germany in November, there will be no international games this year for New Orleans. It was officially announced this morning that the Indianapolis Colts will be the team headed to overseas to face the Patriots.

There will be more information coming out as the day goes on, including the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game, so stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates on the 2023 Saints schedule.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...