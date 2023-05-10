Saints will not be playing in Germany after all

Despite the earlier reports from the German publication Bild that the New Orleans Saints would be playing the New England Patriots in Germany in November, there will be no international games this year for New Orleans. It was officially announced this morning that the Indianapolis Colts will be the team headed to overseas to face the Patriots.

Full NFL international schedule:



Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars (London)



Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills (Tottenham)



Week 6: Ravens vs Titans (Tottenham)



Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)



Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots (Frankfurt) — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2023

There will be more information coming out as the day goes on, including the NFL's first ever Black Friday game

