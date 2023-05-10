Saints sign TE Foster Moreau, per report

The New Orleans Saints have signed Louisiana native TE Foster Moreau. A hometown kid returning home in a story that goes a lot deeper than that. The Saints traded TE Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos so the need at TE grew even bigger. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints will sign Moreau to a three-year deal worth $12 million dollars, $8 million guaranteed.

Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Moreau visited the Saints in the spring and after a routine physical, they discovered he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. A hometown visit that took a turn for the worst leaving Moreau to step away from football. Moreau played his college ball at LSU and is now returning home to Louisiana to reunite with his former Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Foster Moreau announced this spring that he was stepping away from the NFL after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma during a routine physical with the same Saints team for which he now has a three-year agreement. But Moreau has been cleared and expects to play this season. https://t.co/R18nQYcFjo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Moreau adds great depth to the TE room, he is a great blocker and solid in the pass game. One of Carr’s favorites in the passing game at times with the Raiders.

Moreau since has been cleared and expects to play in the 2023 season. The exact time frame is unknown, but this move just makes sense and is a nice ending to feel-good story.

