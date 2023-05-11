BREAKING NEWS: The Saints 2023 schedule is finally here

The wait is finally over. The New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule has been released and the Saints have 3 primetime games this season, 2 on the road and 1 at home.

So, without further ado let’s take a look at the Saints 2023 schedule:

PRESEASON:

Game 1: DATE TBD Kansas City Chiefs (HOME) Kickoff TBD on WVUE/ FOX 8

Game 2, August 20th: Los Angeles Chargers (AWAY) 2:05 pm kickoff on WVUE/ FOX 8

Game 3, August 25th: Houston Texans (HOME) 7:00 pm kickoff on FOX

REGULAR SEASON:

Week 1, Sept. 10th: Tennessee Titans (HOME) Noon kickoff on CBS

Week 2, Sept. 18th: Carolina Panthers MNF (AWAY) 6:15 pm kickoff on ESPN

Week 3, Sept. 24th: Green Bay Packers (AWAY) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 4, Oct 1st: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (HOME) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 5, Oct 8th: New England Patriots (AWAY) Noon kickoff on CBS

Week 6, Oct 15th: Houston Texans (AWAY) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 7, Oct 19th: Jacksonville Jaguars TNF (HOME) 7:15pm kickoff on Prime Video

Week 8, Oct 29th: Indianapolis Colts (AWAY) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 9, Nov 5th: Chicago Bears (HOME) Noon kickoff on CBS

Week 10, Nov 12th: Minnesota Vikings (AWAY) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 11, Nov 19th: BYE WEEK

Week 12, Nov 26th: Atlanta Falcons (AWAY) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 13, Dec 3rd: Detroit Lions (HOME) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 14, Dec 10th: Carolina Panthers (HOME) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 15, Dec 17th: New York Giants (HOME) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 16 Dec 21st: Los Angeles Rams TNF (AWAY) 7:15 pm kickoff on Prime Video

Week 17, Dec 31st: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (AWAY) Noon kickoff on FOX

Week 18, Jan 7th: Atlanta Falcons (HOME) Kickoff TBD on FOX

The Saints have the second easiest schedule in the NFL this season, second only to the Atlanta Falcons. So now that the schedule is out, what are your thoughts? What matchup are you most excited to see? Are you planning any away games? Let us know in the comments below.

