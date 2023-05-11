Ranking the top five opponents the Saints will face this upcoming season

As the 2023 NFL schedule is set to be released tonight, here’s a ranking of the New Orleans Saints top five opponents for the upcoming season.

The rankings are based on the total outlook of the teams for 2023 and their possible ascension or descent stemming from the previous year.

Let’s get right to it.

The Panthers did an exceptional job this offseason in rebuilding their organization and doing it in a rather quick fashion. Completely revamping their coaching staff with adding Frank Reich and as well as other well-respected coordinators/assistants while also adding a plethora of playmakers on offense including their potential franchise quarterback in first overall pick Bryce Young. With these additions they made this offseason along with a young, promising defense, look for Carolina to possibly make some noise and give the Saints a run for their money in the South.

In Brian Daboll’s first year as the head coach of the Giants, he did an exceptional of creating a tough and discipline unit that lacked a lot of talent. The Giants played a gritty style of football using Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones legs to create offense while playing stout defense all season. In doing this they were able to limit turnovers and ultimately win a good amount of games this way. The lack of playmakers at least was noticed as they made a trade for tight end Darren Waller and selected Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt in the draft this offseason. It will be interesting to see if Daniel Jones can take the next step as we saw growth from him this past season and if we do, the Giants could be a problem this fall.

The Minnesota Vikings are an interesting one as their record last season may have been better than who they actually were and are. However, in their losses of some players especially on the defensive side of the ball, they still have one of, if not the best group of skill players in the league on offense. Adding first round pick Jordan Addison to that mix makes them even more dangerous. The Vikings should be extremely explosive on offense and should carry them to wins in 2023.

Jacksonville exceeded expectations last season after their rough 3-7 start to the season. Trevor Lawrence got hot late in the year helping his team rip off six straight wins to end the season including a playoff win. With the help of Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson, the Jags are poised to make some leaps with a talented and improving young quarterback. The Jags should continue to return to the postseason in a relatively weak division.

The Detroit Lions seem like a team destined to make a run this year as they’ve improved drastically last season ultimately just missing the playoffs. Head coach Dan Campbell has done an amazing job of getting the absolute most out of his players since he’s been hired. Adding more dynamic players on offense and revamping their secondary the Lions should be a better equipped team talent wise this year. Jared Goff has played very well as of recent, and with Aaron Rodgers out of the division, he could very well lead the Lions to a top-4 seed in the NFC.

