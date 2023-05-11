 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 11: Saints sign former Raiders tight end

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign TE Foster Moreau, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed tight end Foster Moreau.

Foster Moreau signs his Saints contract in an outfit that’s as New Orleans as it gets - Yahoo! Sports

Foster Moreau signed his Saints contract in a “Defend Team Gleason” t-shirt.

Call it a comeback: Derek Carr raves about new Saints signing - MSN

Derek Carr speaks highly of Foster Moreau following his signing with the Saints.

Saints will not be playing in Germany after all - Canal Street Chronicles

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Saints will not be playing against the New England Patriots in Germany.

New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Class Pro Comparisons - Last Word on Sports

David Latham of Last Word on Sports compares the Saints 2023 draft class to pros, with first round pick Bryan Bresee earning a comparison to Ndamukong Suh.

Peter King’s offseason power rankings aren’t high on the Saints - Yahoo! Sports

Peter King of NBC Sports ranked the Saints as #24 in his offseason power rankings.

Can Saints defense maintain its Top 10 status? Here’s an early projection at a depth chart - NOLA

A prediction of the Saints defensive depth chart for the 2023 season.

