Fleur-de-Links, May 11: Saints sign former Raiders tight end

Saints sign TE Foster Moreau, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed tight end Foster Moreau.
Foster Moreau signs his Saints contract in an outfit that’s as New Orleans as it gets - Yahoo! Sports
Foster Moreau signed his Saints contract in a “Defend Team Gleason” t-shirt.
Call it a comeback: Derek Carr raves about new Saints signing - MSN
Derek Carr speaks highly of Foster Moreau following his signing with the Saints.
Saints will not be playing in Germany after all - Canal Street Chronicles
Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Saints will not be playing against the New England Patriots in Germany.
New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Class Pro Comparisons - Last Word on Sports
David Latham of Last Word on Sports compares the Saints 2023 draft class to pros, with first round pick Bryan Bresee earning a comparison to Ndamukong Suh.
Peter King’s offseason power rankings aren’t high on the Saints - Yahoo! Sports
Peter King of NBC Sports ranked the Saints as #24 in his offseason power rankings.
Can Saints defense maintain its Top 10 status? Here’s an early projection at a depth chart - NOLA
A prediction of the Saints defensive depth chart for the 2023 season.
From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at new #Saints TE Foster Moreau and why his amazing story keeps getting better, plus Damar Hamlin’s heartfelt letter to teammates. pic.twitter.com/wUgWGhn36K— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2023
Welcome Home @fhmoreau #Saints pic.twitter.com/ylioQs6T81— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2023
Looks like the #Saints will play 13 of their 17 games indoors in 2023.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 10, 2023
Two of the four outdoor venues are familiar ones with Carolina and Tampa, of course.
The two others are at Green Bay (3-10 away all-time) and at New England (4-5 away all-time)
