Saints open as early favorites against the Titans

The New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule is out, and we now know that the Saints will open the season at home in Caesars Superdome, taking on the Tennessee Titans Week 1.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have already released the early odds for the game and according to the Sportsbook, the Saints are a 3.5-point favorite over the Titans for Week 1. The current over/ under is set at 42 points.

The Saints wrapped up the 2022 season finishing 3rd in the NFC South with a 7-10 record. The Titans also finished last season with a 7-10 record, coming 2nd in the AFC South.

