Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Signing of TE Foster Moreau:

Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Gotta imagine Derek Carr is loving the Foster Moreau signing. pic.twitter.com/hEMadYnmFB — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) May 10, 2023

Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma this off-season after a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints revealed it. Now after his progress battling cancer, Moreau has signed with the Saints and will play for the team that helped save his life. WHAT A STORY. pic.twitter.com/eqmiZMCIK4 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 10, 2023

We need heartwarming stories like this! These men are more than just athletes — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) May 11, 2023

With the Gleason shirt as well, this is amazing. Welcome to the who dat nation Foster — Jean-Denis Parent (@jdpower13) May 10, 2023

Congratulations Foster!! Prayers for continued recovery! We will miss you in Vegas. — Lynn Ricker (@LynnRicker4) May 11, 2023

2023 NFL Schedule Release:

This is hilarious. Be sure to read the credits. https://t.co/uHC1jzM70x — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) May 12, 2023

HUGE plus that they get New England and Green Bay in the first half of the season. — Johann Castro (@thejohanncastro) May 12, 2023

Opening the season against the Tennessee Titans:

Saints vs. Titans Week 1, per @brookechesney.



Derek Carr's first home game as the starting QB for New Orleans. Should be a good one. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) May 11, 2023

That new run defense is going to get tested early — Michael Koger (@kogermd) May 11, 2023

Source: #Saints will open the season at home against Tennessee on Sept. 10th. #Tulane RB/Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears will begin his NFL career in the Superdome. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) May 11, 2023

