Fleur-de-Links, May 12: The Saints 2023 schedule has been released

BREAKING NEWS: The Saints 2023 schedule is finally here - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints 2023 schedule has been released.
Breaking News: Saints to open 2023 season at home vs. the Titans - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints will open their season against the Tennessee Titans at home.
NFC South Title Odds: Saints Are the Favorites in a Weak Division - Sports Illustrated
The Saints are currently favorites to win the NFC South.
Ricky Rahne, Kevin Higgins on Saints Podcast | May 11, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne and Wake Forest GM Kevin Higgins were guests on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
Panthers 2023 schedule released; home opener against Saints on MNF - WCNC
The Saints will be the Carolina Panthers’ home opener on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
Saints open as early favorites against the Titans - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 3.5 point favorites against the Titans in Week 1.
Opposing rookie quarterbacks dominate New Orleans Saints’ early schedule - New Orleans Saints
The Saints are likely to play many rookie quarterbacks in the first half of the season, with four likely in the first eight games.
