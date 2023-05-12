Fleur-de-Links, May 12: The Saints 2023 schedule has been released

The Saints 2023 schedule has been released.

The Saints will open their season against the Tennessee Titans at home.

The Saints are currently favorites to win the NFC South.

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne and Wake Forest GM Kevin Higgins were guests on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

The Saints will be the Carolina Panthers’ home opener on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The Saints are currently 3.5 point favorites against the Titans in Week 1.

The Saints are likely to play many rookie quarterbacks in the first half of the season, with four likely in the first eight games.