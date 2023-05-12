ESPN ranks New Orleans with the easiest 2023 NFL schedule

On Thursday, May 12th the 2023 NFL schedule was released for all 32 teams. Although several leaks have spoiled bits and pieces of the New Orleans Saints schedule, this was the first look at the team’s full schedule.

Most fans predicted the Saints would have a slightly easier schedule in 2023, given the vulnerability of the NFC South. However, the true schedule weakness was below what most predicted.

ESPN writer Mike Clay ranked the Saints’ schedule as the easiest schedule in the league for 2023.

“There will be opposing teams that are better than expected (and vice versa), but it’s hard not to look at the Saints’ 2023 schedule and be astonished at how easy it looks.” - Mike Clay, ESPN

Clay was not alone in his strength of schedule analysis. Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan also ranked New Orleans with the easiest schedule. Sports Illustrated gave New Orleans a second-easiest ranking just above the Falcons.

Clay defended his reasoning for the easiest schedule ranking on several factors. The first is the quarterback questions for other NFC South teams, two of which will likely feature first-time starters. He also noted that the Saints will be playing each team from the NFC North, another weak division now without Aaron Rodgers.

Every team in the NFC South was ranked within the bottom ten for strength of schedules. The hardest schedule in the division went to the Buccaneers (6th-easiest).

With a revamped offense, stellar draft class, weak schedule, and healthy roster, the excuses continue to dwindle for Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael to lead this team to a playoff berth in 2023.

Poll How many wins will the Saints have in the 2023 regular season? 5-7

8-10

11-13

Less than 5

More than 13 vote view results 1% 5-7 (1 vote)

28% 8-10 (17 votes)

67% 11-13 (40 votes)

0% Less than 5 (0 votes)

1% More than 13 (1 vote) 59 votes total Vote Now

