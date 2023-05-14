Former Steelers WR James Washington is expected to visit the Saints on Monday

The New Orleans Saints are now looking to add veteran players to fill out their roster.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR and second-round pick James Washington is reportedly expected to visit the team on Monday as the Saints look for more competition and depth at the receiver position.

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is visiting the #Saints on Monday, per source.



Former second-round pick dealt with foot injury with Dallas last season but is healthy now. Had promising moments in Pittsburgh with 1,629 yards and 11 TDs from 2018-21. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023

Washington was one of the more highly touted receivers in the 2018 draft and was known especially for his deep threat ability. However, Washington never really got going during his four years with Pittsburgh and didn’t get to play much at all with Dallas as he sustained a foot injury early. Washington would have a little bit of an uphill battle to make the roster if the Saints were to bring him in. Guys like Trequan Smith, A.T. Perry and Bryan Edwards would be his competition for the 4th and 5th receiver spot. Anything is possible though, Washington’s skills and homerun ability is what might make the difference in a training camp battle. Before that though, we’ll just have to wait and see if the Saints and Washington can come to an agreement.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel