Player Preview: UDFA WR Shaquan Davis

The New Orleans Saints were very busy after the draft signing 13 UDFAs. One of those is South Carolina State WR Shaquan Davis. The Saints showed their faith in Davis by signing him to a deal with 216,000 in guaranteed money. This large paycheck means the Saints have more than just training camp plans for the receiver.

Davis is a physical receiver standing at 6’5”. He presents a prospect that could come in and win contested catch battles. He tracks the ball very well. He was pretty productive at South Carolina State with 119 receptions, 2430 receiving yards, and 25 receiving touchdowns in his career, per Fox Sports. His senior year was his most productive, with 45 receptions, 934 receiving yards, and 11 receiving TDs.

SC State WR Shaquan Davis is an “area” code receiver.



Listed at 6046 with 34 1/8 arms and an 82 5/8 reach.



Davis consistently shows the ability to extend outside of his frame to reel in passes. A nice physical profile and set of pic.twitter.com/RnnaHsSOB7… — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) February 25, 2023

Davis also has a huge wingspan of 82 3/8. This is equivalent to some NBA players. This huge wingspan helps him make ridiculous catches.

His biggest issue has to be drops. Davis wasn’t the most consistent WR hauling in the football. However, I think this can be fixed rather easily with NFL coaching.

It will be a tough battle for the physical WR. The WR core consists of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Rashid Shaheed. He’ll also be competing with new players like Bryan Edwards, A.T. Perry, and fellow UDFAs Malik Flowers and Sy Barnett.

If he’s able to make a name for himself in training camp, you may be hearing his name sooner rather than later.

