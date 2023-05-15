 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

QB Jake Haener among standouts at Saints Rookie Minicamp

Saints held their rookie minicamp this weekend.

By BrendenErtle
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints held their rookie minicamp this weekend, Saturday was open to the media and was the first look at the Saints rookies in action. Here is a list of those who are participating, unsigned rookies, signed rookies, and try-out players.

3rd-round pick RB Kendre Miller was the only draftee not participating, he said he would be “100%” by training camp. The rookie that has stood out the most so far is 4th-round Fresno State QB Jake Haener.

There were no team drills, only routes on air but it was enough to impress those attending. Haener has been known for his quick decision-making and accurate throws and that’s what he did.

6th-round pick A.T. Perry also impressed. Perry and UDFA WR Shaq Davis were the two pass catchers that opened eyes during the weekend.

The Saints 1st and 2nd round picks Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey shared the field together for the first time. Both are expected to have large impacts for the Saints in year one.

Current Saints that aren’t rookies that were asked to participate were TE Lukas Krull and DT Prime Emili. UDFA TE Joel Wilson also did not pass his physical so he will not be joining the team.

