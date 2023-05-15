QB Jake Haener among standouts at Saints Rookie Minicamp

The New Orleans Saints held their rookie minicamp this weekend, Saturday was open to the media and was the first look at the Saints rookies in action. Here is a list of those who are participating, unsigned rookies, signed rookies, and try-out players.

Rookie camp roster pic.twitter.com/K2Kyy87BzT — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 13, 2023

3rd-round pick RB Kendre Miller was the only draftee not participating, he said he would be “100%” by training camp. The rookie that has stood out the most so far is 4th-round Fresno State QB Jake Haener.

#Saints minicamp practice is over for the day. QB Jake Haener was a big standout for me with his clean footwork and ball placement. We didn't get to see team drills so it was all against air, but the composure and accuracy were hard to miss. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 13, 2023

There were no team drills, only routes on air but it was enough to impress those attending. Haener has been known for his quick decision-making and accurate throws and that’s what he did.

6th-round pick A.T. Perry also impressed. Perry and UDFA WR Shaq Davis were the two pass catchers that opened eyes during the weekend.

Wide receivers at #Saints rookie minicamp, AT Perry (17) and Shaq Davis (80) both stood out on the field and with their length at 6-5 pic.twitter.com/i2fx2PiDmc — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) May 13, 2023

The Saints 1st and 2nd round picks Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey shared the field together for the first time. Both are expected to have large impacts for the Saints in year one.

Isaiah Foskey (55) and Bryan Bresee (90) pic.twitter.com/KprGXm7O4L — NOF (@nofnetwork) May 13, 2023

Current Saints that aren’t rookies that were asked to participate were TE Lukas Krull and DT Prime Emili. UDFA TE Joel Wilson also did not pass his physical so he will not be joining the team.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel