Saints sign four of their draft picks

Just ahead of the start of rookie minicamp this weekend, the New Orleans Saints announced that they signed four of their draft picks. RB Kendre Miller, OL Nick Saldiveri, S Jordan Howden and WR A.T. Perry all inked 4-year deals with the team.
Only DT Bryan Bresee, DE Isaiah Foskey and QB Jake Haener remain unsigned but with all players in attendance at minicamp this weekend, it is a good sign that something will get done soon.
