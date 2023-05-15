Fleur-de-Links, May 15: Saints hosting veteran wide receiver

Per Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver James Washington is expected to visit the Saints on Monday.

The Saints announce their 48 players to participate in camp.

Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener stood out at minicamp.

Dennis Allen says that Michael Thomas had “hardware” removed from his foot.

Dennis Allen says that, despite cancer diagnosis, Foster Moreau could participate in organized team activities.

A look at how Derek Carr has performed against the Saints’ 2023 opponents.

According to ESPN, the Saints have the easiest schedule in 2023.

Former second-round pick dealt with foot injury with Dallas last season but is healthy now. Had promising moments in Pittsburgh with 1,629 yards and 11 TDs from 2018-21. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023