Fleur-de-Links, May 15: Saints hosting veteran wide receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
Former Steelers WR James Washington is expected to visit the Saints on Monday - Canal Street Chronicles
Per Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver James Washington is expected to visit the Saints on Monday.
New Orleans Saints announce 2023 Rookie Minicamp roster - New Orleans Saints
The Saints announce their 48 players to participate in camp.
Jake Haener highlights New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp standouts - KGW
Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener stood out at minicamp.
REPORT: Saints WR Michael Thomas Had ‘Hardware’ Removed From His Foot - Total Pro Sports
Dennis Allen says that Michael Thomas had “hardware” removed from his foot.
Saints’ Foster Moreau Could Be Cleared for OTA’s After Lymphoma Diagnosis, HC Says - Bleacher Report
Dennis Allen says that, despite cancer diagnosis, Foster Moreau could participate in organized team activities.
Derek Carr Vs. 2023 Saints Opponents - Saints News Network
A look at how Derek Carr has performed against the Saints’ 2023 opponents.
ESPN ranks New Orleans with the easiest 2023 NFL schedule - Canal Street Chronicles
According to ESPN, the Saints have the easiest schedule in 2023.
Dennis Allen on the #Saints schedule. pic.twitter.com/KHxlMB55jW— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 13, 2023
Free agent wide receiver James Washington is visiting the #Saints on Monday, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023
Former second-round pick dealt with foot injury with Dallas last season but is healthy now. Had promising moments in Pittsburgh with 1,629 yards and 11 TDs from 2018-21.
#Saints are currently 3.5-point favorites hosting the Tennessee Titans to open the year via @FDSportsbook.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 15, 2023
