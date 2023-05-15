 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 15: Saints hosting veteran wide receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Former Steelers WR James Washington is expected to visit the Saints on Monday - Canal Street Chronicles

Per Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver James Washington is expected to visit the Saints on Monday.

New Orleans Saints announce 2023 Rookie Minicamp roster - New Orleans Saints

The Saints announce their 48 players to participate in camp.

Jake Haener highlights New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp standouts - KGW

Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener stood out at minicamp.

REPORT: Saints WR Michael Thomas Had ‘Hardware’ Removed From His Foot - Total Pro Sports

Dennis Allen says that Michael Thomas had “hardware” removed from his foot.

Saints’ Foster Moreau Could Be Cleared for OTA’s After Lymphoma Diagnosis, HC Says - Bleacher Report

Dennis Allen says that, despite cancer diagnosis, Foster Moreau could participate in organized team activities.

Derek Carr Vs. 2023 Saints Opponents - Saints News Network

A look at how Derek Carr has performed against the Saints’ 2023 opponents.

ESPN ranks New Orleans with the easiest 2023 NFL schedule - Canal Street Chronicles

According to ESPN, the Saints have the easiest schedule in 2023.

