BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign WR James Washington to a one-year deal, per report

The New Orleans Saints brought in James Washington for a visit and decided to sign him to a one-year deal. The Saints have added their 13th wide receiver to the roster, a different method than in years past.

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is signing one-year deal with the #Saints, per source. Former second-round pick with the Steelers is now a new target for Derek Carr. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

James Washington spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys where a foot injury derailed most of his season. The former 2nd-round pick last had real production in 2021 with the Steelers where he had 285 yards and 2 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 when he racked up 735 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Washington will compete with now a deep WR room to make the roster. Typically, Saints keep 5-6 WR’s on their 53-man roster. Mike Thomas, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are all locks. This means 10 WR’s will be fighting for three spots possibly. Washington will likely have to beat out Bryan Edwards, A.T. Perry and Tre’Quan Smith. Keith Kirkwood and Kawaan Baker have been guys who stick around on the practice squad and the UDFA’s will likely be competing for those spots as well.

The big picture is the Saints finally have depth at wide receiver.

