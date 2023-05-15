BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign All-XFL defensive lineman Jack Heflin

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a contract with former Houston Roughnecks DL Jack Heflin. The Illinois native enjoyed a decent college career with three years at Northern Iowa and a year at Iowa.

Another XFL alum is back in the NFL: Source says the #Saints are signing Jack Heflin, the former #Packers and #Giants DL who was with the Houston Roughnecks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2023

Heflin signed with the Green Bay Packers after his college career before being cut. He also had a very brief stint with the Giants before suiting up for the Roughnecks. Heflin got his chance to shine in the XFL and took home the honor of All-XFL team.

Heflin has a long journey ahead of him to crack the practice squad or opening-day roster, but if he’s able to, it will make for one heck of a story!

