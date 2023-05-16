Saints and Cam Jordan are working on a contract extension

The New Orleans Saints and DE Cam Jordan are working on a long-term contract extension. Jordan has said many times that he wishes to be a part of this team for the rest of his career. The soon to be 34-year-old is entering the final year of his three-year deal.

Cam Jordan’s agent told associated press that the Saints and Cam Jordan are working on a multi-year extension and hope to have it done by July.



Article here: https://t.co/u7Cxxckmi1 pic.twitter.com/TanYaC0kZP — Kadin Janisch (@kadinjanisch) May 16, 2023

This will likely please fans, as he’s a fan favorite. With his humor and on-the-field play, Jordan has won the hearts of Saints fans.

Jordan is coming off a solid year with 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. The longtime Saint also broke the franchise’s sack record this past season.

If Jordan can reach an agreement with the team, he’ll continue to build on his historic record.

