Fleur-de-Links, May 16: Saints make offensive and defensive additions

The Saints have reportedly signed wide receiver James Washington to a one-year deal.

Cameron Jordan has been in talks with the Saints for a multi-year extension.

Former UMass running back Ellis Merriweather has signed with the Saints.

The Saints have reportedly signed former XFL Houston Roughnecks defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Former Seattle Sea Dragons linebacker Niko Lalos has signed with the Saints.

The Saints have signed draft picks Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden, and A. T. Perry.

In addition to the signings of Ellis Merriweather and James Washington, the Saints also signed defensive back Adrian Frye and waived cornerback Vincent Gray and wide receiver Sy Barnett.

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is signing one-year deal with the #Saints, per source. Former second-round pick with the Steelers is now a new target for Derek Carr. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

