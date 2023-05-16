 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 16: Saints make offensive and defensive additions

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign WR James Washington to a one-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed wide receiver James Washington to a one-year deal.

Saints in extension talks with sack leader Jordan, add receiver Washington - WDSU

Cameron Jordan has been in talks with the Saints for a multi-year extension.

Former UMass Football star signs with New Orleans Saints - Mass Live

Former UMass running back Ellis Merriweather has signed with the Saints.

BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign All-XFL defensive lineman Jack Heflin - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed former XFL Houston Roughnecks defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Seattle Sea Dragons LB Niko Lalos Signs With New Orleans Saints - XFL News Hub

Former Seattle Sea Dragons linebacker Niko Lalos has signed with the Saints.

Saints sign four of their draft picks - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed draft picks Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden, and A. T. Perry.

Saints announced 5 roster moves, waive an undrafted rookie free agent - Yahoo! Sports

In addition to the signings of Ellis Merriweather and James Washington, the Saints also signed defensive back Adrian Frye and waived cornerback Vincent Gray and wide receiver Sy Barnett.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...