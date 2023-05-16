Fleur-de-Links, May 16: Saints make offensive and defensive additions

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign WR James Washington to a one-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed wide receiver James Washington to a one-year deal.
Saints in extension talks with sack leader Jordan, add receiver Washington - WDSU
Cameron Jordan has been in talks with the Saints for a multi-year extension.
Former UMass Football star signs with New Orleans Saints - Mass Live
Former UMass running back Ellis Merriweather has signed with the Saints.
BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign All-XFL defensive lineman Jack Heflin - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed former XFL Houston Roughnecks defensive lineman Jack Heflin.
Seattle Sea Dragons LB Niko Lalos Signs With New Orleans Saints - XFL News Hub
Former Seattle Sea Dragons linebacker Niko Lalos has signed with the Saints.
Saints sign four of their draft picks - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed draft picks Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden, and A. T. Perry.
Saints announced 5 roster moves, waive an undrafted rookie free agent - Yahoo! Sports
In addition to the signings of Ellis Merriweather and James Washington, the Saints also signed defensive back Adrian Frye and waived cornerback Vincent Gray and wide receiver Sy Barnett.
