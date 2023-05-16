Saints announce several roster moves

The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves on Monday, signing defensive back Adrian Frye, running back Ellis Merriweather and wide receiver James Washington. They also waived wide receiver Sy Barnett and defensive back Vincent Gray.

Frye played at Texas Tech at both corner and safety for the Red Raiders. He finished his career with 101 tackles, 7 interceptions with one touchdown, 19 passes defended and one forced fumble. He also played on special teams with 24 punt returns for 146 yards. He was selected as a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and All-Big 12 by the Associated Press.

Merriweather played at UMass, rushing for a total of 1,828 yards, 8 touchdowns and no fumbles. The 6’2 220 lbs. RB had his best year in 2021, rushing for 1,130 yards and scoring 5 of his 8 touchdowns in 10 games. He was the first back at UMass to rush for than 1,000 yards since the program moved to the FBS level in 2012. In both 2021 and 2022, Merriweather was named to Phil Steele’s All-Independent Team.

You can read more about James Washington’s signing at BREAKING NEWS: Saints sign WR James Washington to a one-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

