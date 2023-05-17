Fleur-de-Links, May 17: Saints sign four players

Analyzing what games make up the Saints hardest stretch of games for the 2023 season.

The Saints have signed both Bryan Bresee and Jake Haener to 4-year contracts, with the additional signings of former XFL players Niko Lalos and Jake Heflin.

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed Vincent Gray off of waivers after being waived by the Saints earlier this week.

The Saints and Cam Jordan are reportedly discussing a two-year extension.

Mickey Loomis speaks with local media about the draft, Foster Moreau, and other topics.

Mickey Loomis believes that Michael Thomas can have a 100-catch season in his return from injury.

Saints fans on social media are ready to hold the Saints coaching staff accountable if the Saints have a bad season.

