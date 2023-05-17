 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 17: Saints sign four players

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

What is the hardest stretch of the Saints 2023 schedule? - Canal Street Chronicles

Analyzing what games make up the Saints hardest stretch of games for the 2023 season.

Saints sign 2 more rookies from 2023 draft class along with 2 former XFL players - NOLA

The Saints have signed both Bryan Bresee and Jake Haener to 4-year contracts, with the additional signings of former XFL players Niko Lalos and Jake Heflin.

Rams claim former Saints DB Vincent Gray off of waivers - Yahoo! Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed Vincent Gray off of waivers after being waived by the Saints earlier this week.

Saints, Cam Jordan discussing two-year contract extension - Clutch Points

The Saints and Cam Jordan are reportedly discussing a two-year extension.

WATCH: Saints GM Mickey Loomis plays golf in hall of fame tournament, talks Black & Gold offseason - WDSU

Mickey Loomis speaks with local media about the draft, Foster Moreau, and other topics.

Saints GM: Michael Thomas ‘Absolutely’ Can Have 100-Catch Year in Return from Injury - Bleacher Report

Mickey Loomis believes that Michael Thomas can have a 100-catch season in his return from injury.

The fan message to Saints coaching staff: “No excuses” - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints fans on social media are ready to hold the Saints coaching staff accountable if the Saints have a bad season.

