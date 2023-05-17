Fleur-de-Links, May 17: Saints sign four players

New Orleans Saints News:
What is the hardest stretch of the Saints 2023 schedule? - Canal Street Chronicles
Analyzing what games make up the Saints hardest stretch of games for the 2023 season.
Saints sign 2 more rookies from 2023 draft class along with 2 former XFL players - NOLA
The Saints have signed both Bryan Bresee and Jake Haener to 4-year contracts, with the additional signings of former XFL players Niko Lalos and Jake Heflin.
Rams claim former Saints DB Vincent Gray off of waivers - Yahoo! Sports
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed Vincent Gray off of waivers after being waived by the Saints earlier this week.
Saints, Cam Jordan discussing two-year contract extension - Clutch Points
The Saints and Cam Jordan are reportedly discussing a two-year extension.
WATCH: Saints GM Mickey Loomis plays golf in hall of fame tournament, talks Black & Gold offseason - WDSU
Mickey Loomis speaks with local media about the draft, Foster Moreau, and other topics.
Saints GM: Michael Thomas ‘Absolutely’ Can Have 100-Catch Year in Return from Injury - Bleacher Report
Mickey Loomis believes that Michael Thomas can have a 100-catch season in his return from injury.
The fan message to Saints coaching staff: “No excuses” - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints fans on social media are ready to hold the Saints coaching staff accountable if the Saints have a bad season.
Saints sign draft picks DT Bryan Bresee and QB Jake Haener to four-year contracts#Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/uZb6cV1xWv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 16, 2023
The Saints have agreed to terms with first round DT Bryan Bresee on his 4-year, $12,263,552 contract with a 5th year team option.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2023
Done Deal for the draft picks ✍️@bryan_bresee ⚜️ @jakehaener10 pic.twitter.com/4URZ1NlXsn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 16, 2023
Loading comments...