Saints sign 2 more of their draft picks

The New Orleans Saints have announced they signed 2 more of their draft picks, 1st round pick DT Bryan Bresee and 3rd round pick QB Jake Haener. Only one of their 2023 draft picks remain unsigned, DE Isaiah Foskey, who was drafted in the 2nd round.

Bresee’s deal is for 4 years and is worth $12.263 million guaranteed with a $5.918 million signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson.

#Saints deal for first-round defensive tackle Bryan Bresee: four years, $12.263 million fully guaranteed, $5.918 million signing bonus, salaries $750,000, $1.307 million, $1.864 million, $2.422 million @KPRC2 https://t.co/RJhfHzHHF0 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2023

Details of Haener’s contract has not been released yet. The Saints traded up to draft Haener with the 127th overall pick, trading their 227th pick and a 2024 4th round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was the highest selection the team has used on a quarterback since drafting Garrett Grayson in the 3rd round choice of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl