Saints announce 2 more roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have announced two more roster moves, signing DE Niko Lalos and DT Jack Heflin. Both players participated in tryouts during the Saints rookie minicamp that was held this past weekend.

Lalos was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He first joined the Saints on their practice squad in 2022 and was most recently with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Heflin spent time with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants before joining the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. He was recently named to the All-XFL Team.

