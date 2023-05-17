Saints finalize their 2023 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints have finalized their 2023 preseason schedule with the first game taking place on Sunday, August 13th when the Saints will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at noon.

Game 2 will be held on Sunday, August 20th at 6:05 pm CT when the Saints will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The 3rd and final preseason game for the Saints will take place back at home, when they will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27th at 7 pm CT.

The first 2 games will be televised locally on WVUE/ FOX 8 and viewed regionally on the Gray Television network affiliates. The Saints vs. Texans game will be broadcasted nationally on FOX.

