Latest injury update on Michael Thomas

As we inch closer and closer to the 2023 New Orleans Saints training camp down in Metairie the biggest question, and arguably most compelling reason as to why the Saints could be back in serious playoff contention will be the health of star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Mickey Loomis on Michael Thomas this morning pic.twitter.com/RTadrNPP3O — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 15, 2023

Both Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen offered positive updates on Thomas as Loomis still thinks Thomas can return to the all-pro form that we saw back in 2019 as Loomis stated earlier this week at the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament “Absolutely he can be. Just need to get him healthy, and he’s worked so hard over the last two or three years.” This comes after head coach Dennis Allen told Rich Eisen on his show that the plan and goal is to have Thomas rested and ready to go for training camp later in the summer. Allen said. “He had some hardware removed out of that foot he had surgery on this past season.”

This all coming after Michael Thomas played in the teams first 3 games of the season and was off to a nice start recording 16 catches, for 171 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Thomas then went down in week 3 against the Carolina Panthers with the same foot injury that has hampered Thomas the last 3 seasons and was shut down. Late in the season Thomas and the Saints reworked his contract in a way that looked as if the two agreed to split at the end of the season. Things changed when the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Thomas himself recruited Carr and seemed to be a part of the pitch New Orleans had to bring Carr. After signing Carr the Saints and Thomas agreed to a new contract that essentially is a one year with with tons of incentives that Thomas can reach. Now Thomas seems to be gearing up for a monster comeback season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give my Twitter page a follow as well @AlecSalas09