Fleur-de-Links, May 18: Saints sign offensive lineman

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints finalize their 2023 preseason schedule - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints will play all of their preseason games on a Sunday.
New Orleans Saints sign offensive lineman Scott Lashley - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed former Alabama offsensive lineman Scott Lashley.
Saints Transactions: 2 Draft Picks, 1 Free-Agent Sign - Saints News Network
In addition to the signing of Scott Lashely, the Saints also officially announced the signings of Bryan Bresee and Jake Haener.
Saints announce jersey numbers for newly-signed players - A to Z Sports
The Saints have announced the jersey numbers for Niko Lalos, Foster Moreau, James Washington, Jabari Zuniga, and Jack Heflin.
Saints passing game coordinator Ronald Curry attending NFL coach accelerator program - Yahoo! Sports
Saints quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Ronald Curry will participate in this year’s NFL Coach Accelerator program.
Sportsbooks have released lines for all 17 Saints games in 2023. Here’s how they stack up. - NOLA
Betting lines for all of the Saints’ regular season games.
2023 New Orleans Saints Super Bowl odds with conference, division and win total best bets - Sportsbook Wire
The betting line for Super Bowl odds, along with conference, division, and win total bets.
#Saints sign OL Scott Lashley ✍️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 17, 2023
https://t.co/nKTRhKpgWE | @Shift4 pic.twitter.com/BiF6ys3AOC
Your plans starting in September ️#Saints | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/xjZiYQQZVz— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 17, 2023
New #Saints Pod is here!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 17, 2023
Saints rookie DE Isaiah Foskey (@IFoskey) & his friend Gunnar Rask (@g_rask) tell their draft night story about a bond that goes beyond teammates.
https://t.co/N52OJyrVVl pic.twitter.com/LgJKr8a98c
