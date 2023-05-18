 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 18: Saints sign offensive lineman

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Mississippi State v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints finalize their 2023 preseason schedule - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints will play all of their preseason games on a Sunday.

New Orleans Saints sign offensive lineman Scott Lashley - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have signed former Alabama offsensive lineman Scott Lashley.

Saints Transactions: 2 Draft Picks, 1 Free-Agent Sign - Saints News Network

In addition to the signing of Scott Lashely, the Saints also officially announced the signings of Bryan Bresee and Jake Haener.

Saints announce jersey numbers for newly-signed players - A to Z Sports

The Saints have announced the jersey numbers for Niko Lalos, Foster Moreau, James Washington, Jabari Zuniga, and Jack Heflin.

Saints passing game coordinator Ronald Curry attending NFL coach accelerator program - Yahoo! Sports

Saints quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Ronald Curry will participate in this year’s NFL Coach Accelerator program.

Sportsbooks have released lines for all 17 Saints games in 2023. Here’s how they stack up. - NOLA

Betting lines for all of the Saints’ regular season games.

2023 New Orleans Saints Super Bowl odds with conference, division and win total best bets - Sportsbook Wire

The betting line for Super Bowl odds, along with conference, division, and win total bets.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...