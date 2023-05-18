Fleur-de-Links, May 18: Saints sign offensive lineman

The Saints will play all of their preseason games on a Sunday.

The Saints have signed former Alabama offsensive lineman Scott Lashley.

In addition to the signing of Scott Lashely, the Saints also officially announced the signings of Bryan Bresee and Jake Haener.

The Saints have announced the jersey numbers for Niko Lalos, Foster Moreau, James Washington, Jabari Zuniga, and Jack Heflin.

Saints quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Ronald Curry will participate in this year’s NFL Coach Accelerator program.

Betting lines for all of the Saints’ regular season games.

The betting line for Super Bowl odds, along with conference, division, and win total bets.