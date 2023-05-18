Drew Brees to hold 1st annual Pickleball Fest in New Orleans

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced the creation of The NOLA Pickleball Fest, which will be an annual event to benefit his Brees Dream Foundation. The inaugural event will be held on Thursday, August 10th - Saturday, August 13th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Brees said, “Brittany and I could not be more excited to bring the first annual NOLA Pickleball Fest to New Orleans. Combining one of the fastest growing and most enjoyable sports alongside a city that knows how to host a party will make this one of the premier events of the summer. It will be great food, music, events, and plenty of pickleball all inside the Convention Center, as we crown amateur champions and raise proceeds for the Brees Dream Foundation that will go towards our ongoing efforts in New Orleans.”

The unique, festival-style pickleball tournament will featuring 24 tournament quality PickleRoll courts, live music, a celebrity exhibition match featuring Drew Brees, VIP experiences and more. There are three divisions of round-robin play: Women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles for skill levels 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, and 5.0+. There are two brackets to compete in: Open and 40+ years old. Featured matches will be played on a center court with grandstand seating as well as Kern Studio Mardi Gras floats for VIP viewing.

Drew and Brittany Brees established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 with a mission to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Since then, they contributed over $50,000,000 to charitable causes globally.

To learn more about the Brees Dream Foundation and 1st annual NOLA Pickleball Fest, you can go to Brees Dream Foundation (drewbrees.com)

