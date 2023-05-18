 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints WR Kirk Merritt hosts 1st annual food drive

The event benefited Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.

By Tina Howell
NFL: DEC 24 Saints at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans on Wednesday to host his 1st annual food drive at Destrehan High School. The event was held prior to the Wildcat’s spring game against Edna Karr and collected over 800 pounds of food for Second Harvest. Merritt’s fellow teammates WR Rashid Shaheed and CB Troy Pride Jr. also attended the event to show their support.

Merritt is a Destrehan native, who signed with the Saints in 2022.

To learn about Second Harvest Food Bank, go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana Homepage - Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana (no-hunger.org)

