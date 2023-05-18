Saints WR Kirk Merritt hosts 1st annual food drive

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans on Wednesday to host his 1st annual food drive at Destrehan High School. The event was held prior to the Wildcat’s spring game against Edna Karr and collected over 800 pounds of food for Second Harvest. Merritt’s fellow teammates WR Rashid Shaheed and CB Troy Pride Jr. also attended the event to show their support.

Merritt is a Destrehan native, who signed with the Saints in 2022.

There is no place like HOME. Thank You @TwentyER @JJettas2 @JJefferson9 @kirkmerritt33 and all former players for the constant support of the @DestrehanHighFB program. Your attendance at the Spring Game last night means the world to both out school and to our athletics program. pic.twitter.com/urbaffwiHj — Destrehan High School Athletics (@DestrehanSports) May 18, 2023

To learn about Second Harvest Food Bank, go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana Homepage - Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana (no-hunger.org)

