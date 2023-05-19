Three Saints home games that stick out

The 2023 schedule has been released, which means that speculation about the schedule has begun.

Which games are winnable? Who will the New Orleans Saints struggle against? Why are there two Thursday games?

When looking at the schedule for this season, I noticed there were intriguing matchups that would take place in the Superdome:

Week 1 vs Tennessee

This will be fun.

Let’s be honest, the Tennessee Titans weren’t great last year.

They struggled with their QB situation, they were clearly missing AJ Brown, and you started to question Mike Vrabel as a head coach.

This offseason, they drafted Will Levis to the point where the question of “Will Malik Willis make the roster?” is being asked. And Ryan Tannehill doesn’t seem fond of mentoring this new QB either. SHOCKER.

Anyways, Tennessee still has an elite running back in Derrick Henry that can cover up a lot of issues. They also have a second-year receiver in Treylon Burks that looks ready for the league. Then, you throw in a Tulane star in Tyjae Spears that they drafted in the fourth round this year and suddenly the Titans COULD have some life.

This Week 1 matchup will show both teams where they’re at in terms of success, plus New Orleans will get to welcome home one of its own. Should make for a great opening weekend.

Week 7 vs Jacksonville

“Sunshinee, Sunshineee”

It's a great reference from Remember the Titans, but seriously, how good has TLaw been as of late?

The first overall pick struggled a bit for the Jacksonville Jaguars early, but when Doug Pederson took over, he went back to being the baller that you saw every Saturday at Clemson.

Pair that with Travis Etienne Jr, Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, plus a stout defense with Travon Walker, Josh Allen, and others. Now you have a group that’s confident and has proved that can they find success in this league.

Week 7, they’ll roll into the Big Easy for.a Thursday Night Football matchup that is sure to fire up any football fan, plus more storylines such as Etienne returning to his roots as a Jennings native.

The Saints will have their hands full, but this is a matchup that New Orleans can win and that will give them momentum as we turn the corner in the 2023 season.

Week 13 vs Detroit

This game honestly terrifies me.

Hopefully you’re around 8-3 at this point in the season but buckle up.

Dan Campbell is that coach that feels like “the one that got away” for New Orleans. Now, he’s built a team in the Detroit Lions that is ready to jump into the playoffs after falling one game short last year.



They lost Jamaal Williams (thanks a ton for that) but still have Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, TJ Hockenson, they drafted Jahmyrr Gibbs, and then that defense is next level.

Aidan Hutchinson is what nightmares are made of in the NFC along with Tracy Walker and CJ Gardner Johnson in the defensive backfield.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the division, I could very well see the Detroit Lions winning the NFC North. It’s out of them and Minnesota because Chicago still isn’t ready.

Don’t be surprised if the Saints drop this one at home.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!