Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.
On signing James Washington:
Saints loaded at WR— Brawlers⚜️ (@brawlers31) May 16, 2023
James Washington missed almost all of last season with a foot injury after signing with Dallas. I'm told he's fully healthy now.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 15, 2023
Ain’t nothing wrong with adding WR depth without giving away draft capital.— BT (@BTatejr) May 15, 2023
Your starters are in place and now you have more depth in case of injuries
Great signing for the Saints— The Dwayne Train (@GuyroWasTaken) May 15, 2023
On working on an extension with DE Cam Jordan:
Nice he needs to retire a @Saints— Jae (@JaeCallMe) May 16, 2023
Cam Jordan being a Saint for life would be nice. https://t.co/UunIFIkhgq— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) May 16, 2023
Cam Jordan will forever be a top #Saints player to me. He’s a top five IMO.— Kathyonthecoast (@Kathy42039422) May 16, 2023
Cam and Demario are the heart of Saints defense— Catherine Deveny (@CJ747fly) May 16, 2023
On getting their draft picks signed:
Done Deal for the draft picks ✍️@bryan_bresee ⚜️ @jakehaener10 pic.twitter.com/4URZ1NlXsn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 16, 2023
#Saints sign four draft picks: Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Jordan Howden, and A.T. Perry!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
Story: https://t.co/UhJNL6QA78 pic.twitter.com/Wo8FXEZuoA
Mickey Loomis does it again… Wow— Zeze (@Zezex0_0) May 16, 2023
Let’s gooooo https://t.co/x00kEzJ2fG— ⚜️Alberto⚜️ (@Sam42502147) May 16, 2023
That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.
