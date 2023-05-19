Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

On signing James Washington:

Saints loaded at WR — Brawlers⚜️ (@brawlers31) May 16, 2023

James Washington missed almost all of last season with a foot injury after signing with Dallas. I'm told he's fully healthy now. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 15, 2023

Ain’t nothing wrong with adding WR depth without giving away draft capital.

Your starters are in place and now you have more depth in case of injuries — BT (@BTatejr) May 15, 2023

Great signing for the Saints — The Dwayne Train (@GuyroWasTaken) May 15, 2023

On working on an extension with DE Cam Jordan:

Nice he needs to retire a @Saints — Jae (@JaeCallMe) May 16, 2023

Cam Jordan being a Saint for life would be nice. https://t.co/UunIFIkhgq — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) May 16, 2023

Cam Jordan will forever be a top #Saints player to me. He’s a top five IMO. — Kathyonthecoast (@Kathy42039422) May 16, 2023

Cam and Demario are the heart of Saints defense — Catherine Deveny (@CJ747fly) May 16, 2023

On getting their draft picks signed:

Mickey Loomis does it again… Wow — Zeze (@Zezex0_0) May 16, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.