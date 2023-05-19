Fleur-de-Links, May 19: Saints rookie makes bold prediction about his role with the team

Drew Brees has announced the formation of The NOLA Pickleball Fest, and the first annual event will be held August 10th - 13th.

Saints 2023 draft pick Kendre Miller believes that he could be used in a similar role to Alvin Kamara.

The Tennessee Titans have signed Saints 2019 draft pick Alize Mack.

Statements from Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen indicate that Michael Thomas is preparing for a big year in 2023.

In addition to entering talks with the Saints for an extension, Cameron Jordan has stated that he wants to retire as a Saint.

Pro Football Focus names the Saints’ 2023 schedule as the easiest in the NFL, predicting the Saints win total as 10.3.

Kirk Merritt hosted a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.

