Fleur-de-Links, May 19: Saints rookie makes bold prediction about his role with the team

Drew Brees to hold 1st annual Pickleball Fest in New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
Drew Brees has announced the formation of The NOLA Pickleball Fest, and the first annual event will be held August 10th - 13th.
Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he ‘can step in,’ ‘pretty much do’ same things as Alvin Kamara - NFL
Saints 2023 draft pick Kendre Miller believes that he could be used in a similar role to Alvin Kamara.
Titans Agree to Terms With TE Alize Mack, Who Most Recently Played in the XFL - Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have signed Saints 2019 draft pick Alize Mack.
Latest injury update on Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles
Statements from Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen indicate that Michael Thomas is preparing for a big year in 2023.
Saints’ Cam Jordan Has Discussed Contract Extension, Aims to Retire with New Orleans - Bleacher Report
In addition to entering talks with the Saints for an extension, Cameron Jordan has stated that he wants to retire as a Saint.
Ranking the easiest, hardest schedules for all 32 NFL teams: Saints, Falcons and Colts have favorable schedules in 2023 - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus names the Saints’ 2023 schedule as the easiest in the NFL, predicting the Saints win total as 10.3.
Saints WR Kirk Merritt hosts 1st annual food drive - Canal Street Chronicles
Kirk Merritt hosted a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans.
