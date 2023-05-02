5 things to know about Saints DT Bryan Bresee

The New Orleans Saints drafted an all-around athletic freak with pick 29 in the NFL Draft. But here are five things to know about the new Saints DT.

Bryan Bresee was the #1 national prospect in high school:

The class of 2020 commit was the nation’s top player, he played his high school ball at Damascus high school. A rival high school coach said they used two linemen and a running back blocking him on pass plays. The Maryland Gatorade football player of the year is a man amongst boys at every level he’s played at.

New Orleans #Saints first round pick Bryan Bresee High School highlights are INSANE pic.twitter.com/nD94eQkFMN — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 28, 2023

Bresee is an athletic freak of nature:

Saints value the relative athletics' score when it comes to adding players to their roster. Bresee excelled on the RAS chart, the 40-yard dash stands out a 4.8 for a DT is amazing. He excelled in the 20- and 10-yard split and shuttle and 3-cone drill. The point is he is an athlete.

Bryan Bresee to the SAINTS



Bresee, the former #1 Overall High School in 2020 (Bryce Young was 2), dominated his freshman year, but has had back-to-back injury and adversity filled years in 2021 & 2022.



Bresee will make an significant impact from Day 1 at 3-technique. pic.twitter.com/TQwiodfjeB — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 28, 2023

Bresee battled through some challenges in college:

He tore his ACL in 2021, had shoulder surgery in 2022, and missed three games this past season due to a kidney infection from strep throat. He also lost his little sister Ella to brain cancer during his time at Clemson. This guy is a warrior and has been through it all, wins, losses, injuries, and death. This kid is a warrior and has a true “why” factor. Every time he steps on the field it is for Ella.

Bresee was a dominant basketball player in high school:

He played football and basketball in high school, averaging 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds a game. Very impressive numbers for someone who played offensive and defensive linemen, it is not common to see linemen have success on the basketball court. The Saints have had success drafting players who played multiple sports and more specifically basketball.

His name is pronounced Bryan bruh-ZEE:

Already very commonly mispronounced, the Saints drafted a player with a very similar last name. The Saints had a Brees and now have a Bresee, it worked out well for them last time, let's hope it works out well again.

