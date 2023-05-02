How does RB Kendre Miller impact the Saints roster?

The New Orleans Saints add former TCU standout Kendre Miller with the 71st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Going into the draft, the Saints needed another player in the backfield given the potential suspension to star running back Alvin Kamara. With Mark Ingram still a free agent and Jammal Williams serving in more of a goal line/ backup role this could be a prime opportunity for the 20-year-old to make an immediate impact on this offense. Even with Alvin Kamara in the lineup, there could be a role for Miller to serve as the lead back while Kamara serves as the pass catching back. A role we saw Kamara serve and thrive in during his earlier years in the NFL with Mark Ingram.

Miller has the elusiveness, size, and speed to play in the NFL and should not only make the roster with ease, but also so make an immediate impact in year 1 and has solved the running back issue for the New Orleans Saints.

