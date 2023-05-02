Breaking down the Saints selection of Fresno State QB Jake Haener

The New Orleans Saints traded up to pick 127 to select Fresno State QB Jake Haener, trading pick 227 and a 2024 fourth-round pick to get this pick.

While some fans may be confused about why the team would draft a QB, it makes sense. No, Haener will not be competing for the starting job. However, he is a highly capable backup that could be something in the future.

Haener had a very successful college career throwing for 9,120 passing yards, 68 TDs, and 18 INTs. His best season was in 2021 when he threw for 4,096, 33 TDs, and 9 INTs. He also won Senior Bowl MVP.

Haener is an accurate QB who has a great football IQ. This is reflected in the high completion percentage and low interception numbers. While he doesn’t have a super flashy or strong throwing arm, he’ll make the throws you need him to make.

Haener will most likely be a “game manager” at the next level. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the team won’t be looking for Haener to be the next Patrick Mahomes. He could come in and be a highly capable backup for Carr, if something were to happen.

Carr and Haener actually have a very close relationship. According to Nick Underhill, Carr even told Haener he was excited to mentor him. Haener also said he was a huge fan of Saints legend Drew Brees. Per Katherine Terrell, he even said he had a jersey in first and second grade.

While it isn’t the flashiest pick, the Saints got a highly capable backup that could turn into something.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.