Fleur-de-Links, May 2: Saints decide not to pick up 5th option on guard

Per Ian Rapoport, the Saints have decided not to pick up the 5th year option for Cesar Ruiz.

The Saints have signed University of Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson as an undrafted free agent.

Adam Trautman reportedly initiated the trade between the Denver Brocnos and the Saints on draft day.

The Saints have signed Australian punter Lou Hedley as a undrafted free agent.

Jamaal Williams Tweeted about him eating crawfish covered in BBQ sauce.

The Saints have signed Ohio State defensive tackle Jerron Cage.

Images of the Saints 2023 undrafted free agents.

Trautman ends his Saints career with as many touchdowns (4) as draft picks it cost the Saints to acquire him in 2020. — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) May 1, 2023

I know how to say it now New Orlins — Isaiah Fos (@IFoskey) May 1, 2023