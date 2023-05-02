 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 2: Saints decide not to pick up 5th option on guard

Here are your New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints decide not to pick up 5th year option for OL Cesar Ruiz - Canal Street Chronicles

Per Ian Rapoport, the Saints have decided not to pick up the 5th year option for Cesar Ruiz.

Virginia CB Anthony Johnson signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent - 24/7 Sports

The Saints have signed University of Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson as an undrafted free agent.

TE Adam Trautman ‘Initiated’ Broncos-Saints Draft Day Trade - Mile High Huddle

Adam Trautman reportedly initiated the trade between the Denver Brocnos and the Saints on draft day.

From WAFL, a tattoo shop and scaffolding to the NFL: 29-year-old Aussie’s dream come true - FOX Sports

The Saints have signed Australian punter Lou Hedley as a undrafted free agent.

Saints Fans Up in Arms After Jamaal Williams Put BBQ Sauce on Crawfish - Sports Illustrated

Jamaal Williams Tweeted about him eating crawfish covered in BBQ sauce.

Jerron Cage signs undrafted free agent contract with New Orleans Saints - 24/7 Sports

The Saints have signed Ohio State defensive tackle Jerron Cage.

Photos: Meet the Saints 2023 undrafted free agents - New Orleans Saints

Images of the Saints 2023 undrafted free agents.

