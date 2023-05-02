Fleur-de-Links, May 2: Saints decide not to pick up 5th option on guard

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints decide not to pick up 5th year option for OL Cesar Ruiz - Canal Street Chronicles
Per Ian Rapoport, the Saints have decided not to pick up the 5th year option for Cesar Ruiz.
Virginia CB Anthony Johnson signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent - 24/7 Sports
The Saints have signed University of Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson as an undrafted free agent.
TE Adam Trautman ‘Initiated’ Broncos-Saints Draft Day Trade - Mile High Huddle
Adam Trautman reportedly initiated the trade between the Denver Brocnos and the Saints on draft day.
From WAFL, a tattoo shop and scaffolding to the NFL: 29-year-old Aussie’s dream come true - FOX Sports
The Saints have signed Australian punter Lou Hedley as a undrafted free agent.
Saints Fans Up in Arms After Jamaal Williams Put BBQ Sauce on Crawfish - Sports Illustrated
Jamaal Williams Tweeted about him eating crawfish covered in BBQ sauce.
Jerron Cage signs undrafted free agent contract with New Orleans Saints - 24/7 Sports
The Saints have signed Ohio State defensive tackle Jerron Cage.
Photos: Meet the Saints 2023 undrafted free agents - New Orleans Saints
Images of the Saints 2023 undrafted free agents.
Trautman ends his Saints career with as many touchdowns (4) as draft picks it cost the Saints to acquire him in 2020.— Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) May 1, 2023
I know how to say it now New Orlins— Isaiah Fos (@IFoskey) May 1, 2023
Found a photo of #Saints QBs Derek Carr and Jake Haener before a Fresno State game in 2022 so I'm posting it. pic.twitter.com/YVsk1cP6A2— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 30, 2023
