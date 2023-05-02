Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host their annual “Rookie Super Boil”

On Wednesday, May 24th the Touchdown Club of New Orleans will host their annual “Rookie Super Boil” with all the 2023 New Orleans Saints rookies. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Moore Venue in Harahan. In addition to some delicious crawfish, the TDCNO will also have auctions, raffles, a photo booth and opportunities to meet the newest rookies and some Saints legends too.

The TDCNO was established in 1967 and the club functions as a registered non-profit organization. Through the years, profits from their various events have benefited The Ray Hester Memorial for Leukemia Research, Team Gleason, Children’s Hospital and more.

Tickets for the “Super Boil” are $50.00 each and are available for purchase now at Events for May 2023 – Touchdown Club New Orleans (tdcno.com)

