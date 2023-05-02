Saints recent roster cuts open up more spots for potential veteran players

The New Orleans Saints made a couple of roster cuts today waiving RB Derrick Gore and QB Jake Luton according to Field Yates of ESPN.

With these cuts, the Saints roster total drops to 85 which leaves open 5 spots for potential post-draft signings. Coming out of the draft the Saints filled a lot of their needs across the offensive and defensive line, along with filling out depth at running back and wide receiver. A couple of positions that the team will most likely address are tight end and linebacker. The team did not get to add at either of these positions in the draft and actually lost depth at tight end with the trade of Adam Trautman. I could also see them adding another defensive tackle to really make that unit as complete as possible. Now that the draft is over, free agents won’t count against the compensatory pick formula also, which is another indication that the team will look to make some moves as soon as this week. We should see some movement within the next couple days.

