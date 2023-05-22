5 things to know about WR James Washington

The New Orleans Saints just signed WR James Washington. The Texas native is most notably known for playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Washington played four sports in high school

The do it all athlete played tennis, football, basketball, and ran track in high school. During his senior season on the hardwood, he averaged 20 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 3.3 BPG. On the football field, he had 1,331 receiving yards, 24 TDs, and 43 tackles.

Washington worked with his father on the farm

Washington would work on the family farm when he had free time.

Washington is an avid hunter

Washington has been hunting since the sixth grade. He’s shared numerous photos on social media, like the one below.

Washington won the Fred Bilentkoff Award in college

The Fred Bilentkoff Award is given to the country's best WR in college football. In his senior season at Oklahoma State hauled in 74 receptions, 1549 receiving yards, 13 TDs, and took home the hardware.

Washington's best NFL season came in 2019

Washington started his career when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in 2018. It was his sophomore season when he saw the most success. He caught 44 passes, 735 receiving yards, and hauled in a TD.

