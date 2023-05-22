Saints and Bucs in a trademark battle over “Krewe”

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in another battle, this time off the field. The Buccaneers have filed a dispute against the Saints for their use of the word “Krewe” claiming that they used the term first, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

A trademark battle has begun between two NFL teams.



The Buccaneers have taken legal action to block a trademark filed by the Saints for "SAINTS CHEER KREWE."



Why?



Per filings, the Bucs claim they were the first to use the term KREWE.



A thread #GoBucs #Saints pic.twitter.com/dd0addsYg2 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 19, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers use their "KREWE" trademark for:



➡️ its loyalty club membership

➡️ promotion of the team

➡️ marketing services

➡️ clothing

➡️ trading cards

➡️ posters

➡️ calendars

➡️ and more!



[2/5] — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 19, 2023

The legal basis for the Bucs' claim is that they have priority on the "KREWE" mark.



In other words, the Buccaneers are claiming that they used the trademark first.



[4/5] pic.twitter.com/T1FEjPmeWA — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 19, 2023

The Buccaneers claim they trademarked the term in December of 2021 and use it on their promotional materials and marketing items for the team, while the Saintsations Cheerleaders were rebranded as the “Saints Cheer Krewe” last year.

The term “Krewe” has been used throughout the New Orleans and Gulf Coast area dating back to the early 1800’s, referring to Mardi Gras, parades and social organizations.

As of now, there has been no counter claim or statement on the matter from the Saints.

Gerben said that he was surprised that the Bucs filed an objection, and this could possibly settle out of court with both teams being able to use the term.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl