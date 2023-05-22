 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, May 22: Saints and Buccaneers face off over trademark

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Finish With Astonishing Record in PFF Game Simulator - Last Word on Sports

In a simluation run by Pro Football Focus, the Saints finish with a 13-4 record.

Saints, Bucs Battle Over Trademark - Saints News Network

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have filed a lawsuit against the Saints for trademark of the word “Krewe.”

FIRST LOOK: Saints rookies make first appearance in black and gold uniforms - WDSU

Saints rookies quarterback Jake Haener and running back Kendre Miller were photographed in their gameday uniforms.

New Orleans Saints have 35 projected free agents in 2024 - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints are currently projected to have 35 free agents after the 2023 season.

Saints’ star hails Lamar Jackson as the “most elusive” NFL player following blockbuster Ravens deal - Sports Zion

Tyrann Mathieu praises Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Saints lineman and local product Andrus Peat giving back to local youth - 12 News

Andrus Peat speaks on how his nonprofit Peat’s Purpose benefits his community.

2023 Saints Hall of Fame Night set for June 2 - New Orleans Saints

The seventh annual Saints Hall of Fame Night at the Biloxi Shuckers game is set for Friday, June 2.

