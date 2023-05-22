Fleur-de-Links, May 22: Saints and Buccaneers face off over trademark

In a simluation run by Pro Football Focus, the Saints finish with a 13-4 record.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have filed a lawsuit against the Saints for trademark of the word “Krewe.”

Saints rookies quarterback Jake Haener and running back Kendre Miller were photographed in their gameday uniforms.

The Saints are currently projected to have 35 free agents after the 2023 season.

Tyrann Mathieu praises Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Andrus Peat speaks on how his nonprofit Peat’s Purpose benefits his community.

The seventh annual Saints Hall of Fame Night at the Biloxi Shuckers game is set for Friday, June 2.

DROY, 4x Pro Bowl, Lockdown.



That's Shon pic.twitter.com/nLQO3idwp2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 20, 2023