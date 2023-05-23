2023 Saints offensive roster predictions

As we approach the 2023 NFL season, fans of the New Orleans Saints are already looking forward to seeing their favorite players explode back onto the field come September. The question remains though, who will be starting in what position making a difference week in and week out? Let’s dive into the different key positions and roster predictions for the upcoming season.

Running Back

Expect Alvin Kamara to remain New Orleans’ RB1. Kamara has been handling business in the back field ever since his 2017 debut into the league. With a pending case against him that the league will no doubt suspend Kamara for a few games over, the Saints will need a good backup to sustain the run game in Kamara’s absence. For that, I say look no further than Jamaal Williams.

Williams will be locked into the RB2 position creating a dual threat in the running game. Williams gave defensive coordinators a hard time in during his time in Detroit, so expect him to keep the same explosiveness down in the Bayou.

Wide Receiver

This position gets a bit tricky. The roster predictions for this position all remain on the health status of Michael Thomas. Will Thomas be healthy in time for the NFL season? Although all signs point to that being the case, you never know with Thomas, so this remains a question mark. However, if Thomas is ready to go, expect him to remain WR1 as he is the without a doubt the core of the Saints ariel attack. With all of that being said, Chris Olave has more than proven himself to be the future of the Saints passing game. Expect Olave to remain WR2 in the event that Thomas is fully ready to go.

Quarterback

The single most important position in the game of football is the without a doubt the quarterback position. With the acquisition of Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints, expect him to move into the QB1 slot with a golden opportunity to prove himself in the black and gold. Surprisingly, Jameis Winston opted to stay in New Orleans and backup Carr as his QB2. In today’s league, anything can happen. In the event that Carr is unable to compete, Winston makes a fine backup that can carry this offense through any period of time where the QB1 is injured.

