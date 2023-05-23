Saints to hold voluntary OTA’s starting today

This week, the New Orleans Saints will begin “Phase 3” of their voluntary offseason workout programs. The Saints will hold organized team activities (OTA’s) starting today, Tuesday, May 23rd-Thursday May 25th. They will also hold OTA’s on Tuesday, May 30th-Thursday, June 1st and Monday, June 5th-Thursday, June 8th. There will be a mandatory minicamp held on Tuesday, June 13th-Thursday, June 15th for veteran players.

During Phase 3, NFL teams may conduct a total of 10 days of voluntary organized team activities. Players will not be in pads and there is no live contact permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dennis Allen said Foster Moreau could “absolutely” participate in OTAs, which goes with everything that’s been reported lately. He noted a return to the field timetable is determined by Moreau’s doctors, not the Saints. Said everything has been really optimistic. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) May 13, 2023

Last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that he expects attendance at the voluntary OTA’s to be “pretty good” but doesn’t expect it to be 100%. While he did not specify which players may not be in attendance, Allen did say that recently signed TE Foster Moreau could “absolutely” participate, which is incredible news for anyone who has been following his story the last few months.

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates and information from Saints OTAs this week.

