 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 23: Saints legend inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Super Bowl odds after the NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at the Saints current odds to make the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Roman Harper inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints safety Roman Harper was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Saints and Commanders flipped from “no” to “yes,” delivering Thursday night flexing - Pro Football Talk

The Saints were one of the teams to change their vote to “yes,” with the league reaching the 24 votes needed to “activate late-season Thursday night flexing.”

Could Rams vs. Saints Thursday Night Football Game Be Flexed? - Ram Digest

Looking at the possibility of whether or not the Saints’ Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams could be flexed.

In That Number S3 E4 | Saints Cheer Krewe 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Episode 3 of Season 4 of In That Number, a series that documents the making of the Saints CHeer Krewe.

Chargers, Saints to hold joint practices in August - Pro Football Talk

The Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers will hold two joint practices in August.

Rams claimed and awarded DB Vincent Gray off waivers - Los Angeles Rams

After being waived by the Saints, defensive back Vincent Gray has been claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...