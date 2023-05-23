Fleur-de-Links, May 23: Saints legend inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

A look at the Saints current odds to make the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Former Saints safety Roman Harper was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

The Saints were one of the teams to change their vote to “yes,” with the league reaching the 24 votes needed to “activate late-season Thursday night flexing.”

Looking at the possibility of whether or not the Saints’ Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams could be flexed.

Episode 3 of Season 4 of In That Number, a series that documents the making of the Saints CHeer Krewe.

The Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers will hold two joint practices in August.

After being waived by the Saints, defensive back Vincent Gray has been claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams.

In honor of #AshKetchumAppreciationDay, Gotta Catch Jamaal! pic.twitter.com/QN35aT13Oq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 22, 2023

First look at the guys in black & gold ⤵️ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 22, 2023