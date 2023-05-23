Fleur-de-Links, May 23: Saints legend inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Super Bowl odds after the NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at the Saints current odds to make the playoffs and the Super Bowl.
Roman Harper inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints safety Roman Harper was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Saints and Commanders flipped from “no” to “yes,” delivering Thursday night flexing - Pro Football Talk
The Saints were one of the teams to change their vote to “yes,” with the league reaching the 24 votes needed to “activate late-season Thursday night flexing.”
Could Rams vs. Saints Thursday Night Football Game Be Flexed? - Ram Digest
Looking at the possibility of whether or not the Saints’ Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams could be flexed.
In That Number S3 E4 | Saints Cheer Krewe 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Episode 3 of Season 4 of In That Number, a series that documents the making of the Saints CHeer Krewe.
Chargers, Saints to hold joint practices in August - Pro Football Talk
The Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers will hold two joint practices in August.
Rams claimed and awarded DB Vincent Gray off waivers - Los Angeles Rams
After being waived by the Saints, defensive back Vincent Gray has been claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams.
