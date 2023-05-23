 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints and Chargers to hold joint practices

The Saints will head to LA in Week 2 of the preseason.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will hold two joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in August ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup, via multiple reports that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed in his press conference on Monday. The Saints will play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 20th, kickoff is at 6:05 pm CT.

The Saints and Chargers are no strangers to practicing against one another during the preseason, having teamed up 3 times previously in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The two just faced off last year in Caesars Superdome for Week 3 of the preseason with the Saints defeating the Chargers 27-10.

