Saints and Chargers to hold joint practices

The New Orleans Saints will hold two joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in August ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup, via multiple reports that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed in his press conference on Monday. The Saints will play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 20th, kickoff is at 6:05 pm CT.

Chargers, Saints to hold joint practices in August https://t.co/tjLldP2c7y — New Orleans Saints 2.0 (@SAINTSpeeps) May 22, 2023

The Chargers will hold a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup, Brandon Staley said. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 22, 2023

The Saints and Chargers are no strangers to practicing against one another during the preseason, having teamed up 3 times previously in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The two just faced off last year in Caesars Superdome for Week 3 of the preseason with the Saints defeating the Chargers 27-10.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl