Saints granted international marketing rights in France

The New Orleans Saints have announced that they been granted international marketing rights in France becoming the first NFL club to select and be awarded the French market. It is also their first entry into the Global Markets Program.

Les New Orleans Saints ont obtenu les droits internationaux de commercialisation en France - le premier club NFL à sélectionner et se voir… pic.twitter.com/28aWVEbzCJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2023

Launched in January 2022, The Global Markets Program grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the United States.

NFL clubs can apply for rights to selected international markets by submitting proposals for the International Committee to review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program. During this period, a club has the rights to pursue activities in that international market that are largely consistent with what they can do in their home market.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson said, “We are excited to be awarded France as our NFL Global Market Program territory, New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries and we are excited about working with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football. In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and driving investment in local and regional businesses.”

