News, Notes, and First Looks at Saints OTA’s

The New Orleans Saints had their first OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday, so we get our first look at the new team and players. The most anticipated arrival was the new QB1, Derek Carr.

Day one, Carr was impressive passing the ball in day one. One of the plays of the day was Carr hitting TE Juwan Johnson down the seam for 25 yards.

The Saints splash free agency signing was getting the league’s leader in rushing touchdowns Jamaal Williams. It was at the first day of OTA’s we got our first look at Williams in black and gold!

The @NFL leader in rushing TDs last season: @jswaggdaddy in the black and gold ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/V6WUcqLsDq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2023

The headline of Day 1 hasn’t been Derek Carr or Jamaal Williams, it has been the participation of newly signed TE Foster Moreau. He wasn’t just present, but he was working with no limitations, he was doing it all on Day 1.

#Saints TE Foster Moreau was not only present but participating today, running routes, catching passes. Everything. Two months after his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/lqtjZWIFLP — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 23, 2023

We also got the first look at some new number changes, among many the two main ones were Alontae Taylor now in number one and Rasheed Shaheed back in his college number 22.

New Numbers:



Alontae Taylor 1



Rasheed Shaheed 22 pic.twitter.com/ArjzEnA3RL — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) May 23, 2023

Coach Dennis Allen said attendance was 80 out of 89 players and he has been in contact with all players not present today. Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Taysom Hill headline those not present. DeMario Davis also wasn’t present, but he has been in the building. Caesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning were both present but not practicing.

Among those not spotted today: Taysom Hill, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, J.T. Gray, Demario Davis, Nick Saldivieri, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Andrus Peat — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 23, 2023

The biggest takeaways of day one were the first look at the newcomers, the participation of TE Foster Moreau, and attendance numbers for the Saints. Attendance is something we will keep an eye on, it is something Dennis Allen and the players recognize that needs to improve to get better and quicker results on the field.

